Fuengirola has one of the best pizzas in Spain

Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 9:31
Best pizza in Malaga Region at Primavera Fuengirola.
Credit: pizzeriaprimavera.es
Fuengirola is home to one of the top 50 best pizzas in Spain and it is the only pizza to be listed in the ranking in the Malaga region.
Primavera, an Italian restaurant opposite Boliches beach in Fuengirola, has just been added to the list of Top 50 Pizzas in Spain. In business since 1997, the Primavera restaurant has matured and refined its menu considerably over the years for today’s more sophisticated palates. Laurent Van de Vyver, who trained at the Le Cordon Blue school in Paris, along with his brother, Oliver, inherited the business from their parents and have since transformed it into something much more special than other pizzerias on the Fuengirola strip.
The ingredients have been carefully selected. The flour comes from the historic El Molino in Coín where they continue to mill wheat germ in the traditional way on their stone mill. The organic vegetables, herbs and olive oil all come from the abundant and lush Guardalhorce valley.
The brothers add a different pizza choice to their selection each month, while their regular menu contains pizza recipes such as ‘Spanish Summer’ with mozzarella fior di latte, diced organic Huevo de Toro tomatoes, diced Iberian ham, burrata and basil, or the Melanzane pizza with roasted aubergines, and of course the classic Margarita, all prepared in a Neapolitan-Roma style.
Drinks are as important in the restaurant with, depending on the season, home-made lemonade with mint leaves and a selection of unfiltered organic wines, as well as a Mojito prepared with homemade peppermint syrup, or the Gin Pesto using homemade basil syrup.
You can find Primavera at Paseo Marítimo Rey de España.
