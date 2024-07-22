By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 13:37

Get ready to rock: Chill Factor live at Bar Emilio. Image: Chill Factor / Facebook.

Turn up the heat as Bar Emilio is proud to present the Chill Factor.

Chill Factor are Pam and John Pearson, a professional musical duo with a repertoire of recent pop and rock songs.

They have lived and worked in southeast Spain since 2005.

Acoustic Set

Their acoustic set combines the sound of John’s Eko acoustic guitar and Pam’s edgy yet soulful vocals.

Enjoy their fresh approach to songs by artists including The Police, Fleetwood Mac, Santana, U2, Ben Howard, Hozier, Chris Rea, Empire of the Sun, Oasis, Dire Straits, Crowded House, Pretenders, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, and more.

Increasingly popular as a duo, they are also involved in other projects which include their three-piece band RIO and a soon-to-be five-piece Rio Grande.

Time & Date

The performance is set for July 26, from 8:00.PM.

For more information, head to Bar Emilio at Plaza Mayor 8, Llosa De Camacho 03723 or call (+34) 966482899.