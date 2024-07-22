By Anna Ellis •
Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 17:38
Gran Alacant festivities: Five days of music, dance, and circus magic. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
A five-day extravaganza of music, dancing, and circus entertainment is set to take place in the car park of Gran Alacant’s José Antonio Alemañ Sports Centre.
Nely Baile, the Councillor for Festivals has unveiled the schedule for the Gran Alacant festivities, which will run from July 25 to 29.
The festivities kick off on Thursday, July 25, with a performance by the Chamán group at 9:30.PM.
On Friday, July 26, at 9:00.PM, the Inmaculada Jaén Dance School will present a flamenco and Spanish dance performance.
Saturday, July 27, will feature a community dinner, the “sopar del cabasset,” at 9:00 PM.
Residents can participate by reserving a table through the link vecinosgranalacant.com/cena-cabasset.
Following the dinner, at 10:00 p.m., the Blacknight group will rock the night with their performance.
Sunday, July 28, is dedicated to the younger audience, with the acrobatic circus show “Mystére” starting at 9:00.PM.
The festivities will conclude on Monday, July 29, at 9:00.PM with the Dance Fusion Foley festival.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
