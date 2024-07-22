Heatwave hits: Take That brave the heat in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 19:19
Image: Facebook/Take That
AS crowds flocked to the beach over the weekend to escape the heatwave, Take That and their fans braved the scorching temperatures. Street thermometers in Murcia City displayed a staggering 51 degrees Celsius, yet Take That impressed fans by performing all their hits in full costume under the stage lights.
Thousands sought relief by driving to the coast, enjoying the cooler coastal breeze. On July 21, temperatures eased slightly to around 39 degrees in areas like Vega del Segura and Guadalentín.
Popular beaches were a sea of colourful umbrellas and towels, with some beachgoers braving the sun after slathering on sunscreen, while others sought shade under umbrellas, loaded with beach gear. The real challenge, however, was finding space in the water to cool off.
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) kept a yellow alert for high temperatures in Vega del Segura, Campo de Cartagena, and Mazarrón, and warned of extreme wildfire risk in most regions, except the coast. The heat eased on Monday but more heatwaves are forecast!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
