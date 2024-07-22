Trending:

Heatwave hits: Take That brave the heat in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 19:19

Image: Facebook/Take That

AS crowds flocked to the beach over the weekend to escape the heatwave, Take That and their fans braved the scorching temperatures. Street thermometers in Murcia City displayed a staggering 51 degrees Celsius, yet Take That impressed fans by performing all their hits in full costume under the stage lights.

Image thermometer: Facebook/ Krystle Louise Blackmore

Popular Beaches Overwhelmed by Heatwave Crowds

Thousands sought relief by driving to the coast, enjoying the cooler coastal breeze. On July 21, temperatures eased slightly to around 39 degrees in areas like Vega del Segura and Guadalentín.

Popular beaches were a sea of colourful umbrellas and towels, with some beachgoers braving the sun after slathering on sunscreen, while others sought shade under umbrellas, loaded with beach gear. The real challenge, however, was finding space in the water to cool off.

Aemet Issues Alerts for High Temperatures and Wildfire Risk

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) kept a yellow alert for high temperatures in Vega del Segura, Campo de Cartagena, and Mazarrón, and warned of extreme wildfire risk in most regions, except the coast. The heat eased on Monday but more heatwaves are forecast!

Murcia Sizzles, Concert Shines Image: Shutterstock/ Colaborador Foto

Tips for Handling High Temperatures During a Heatwave

  1. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as they can dehydrate you.
  2. Wear Light Clothing: Opt for loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. Natural fabrics like cotton are better for staying cool.
  3. Limit Outdoor Activities: Try to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must go out, take frequent breaks in the shade.
  4. Use Fans and Air Conditioning: Use fans to circulate air and keep cool. If possible, spend time in air-conditioned buildings like malls, libraries, or community centers.
  5. Cool Showers and Baths: Taking cool showers or baths can help lower your body temperature.
  6. Eat Light Meals: Heavy meals can increase your body temperature. Opt for smaller, lighter meals more frequently.
  7. Use Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Reapply every two hours, or more often if you’re swimming or sweating.
  8. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on weather forecasts and alerts. Follow advice from local authorities and health organizations.
  9. Create a Cool Environment: Keep blinds or curtains closed during the day to block out direct sunlight. Use damp cloths on your skin or a cool, damp sheet to help cool down.
  10. Avoid Strenuous Activities: Postpone or cancel outdoor activities that require physical exertion, such as sports or heavy yard work.
  11. Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Ensure that children, the elderly, and pets are staying cool and hydrated. Never leave them in a parked car, even with the windows open.
  12. Recognize Heat-Related Illnesses: Be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as dizziness, nausea, headache, rapid heartbeat, and confusion. Seek medical attention immediately if these symptoms occur.

