Hot Reggae Jamaica Day Party

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 17:36

Celebrate Jamaica day with Roots Reggae Credit: Pexels

The finest Reggae sounds from Poorhouse Rockers are celebrating Jamaica day Saturday August 3 in Coín.

Venta las Palmas in Coín is the venue for a hot hot Reggae party with DJs and artists playing tunes from throughout the last 60 years. Organisers are inviting those who come to do so dressed in gold, black and green, the colours of the Jamaican flag. DJs and artist will include, Latrry Jazz, Poorhouse Rockers, Sarah Fiestagirl, MC Ricky Roots and Leroy Onestone, Papa Magico and Likkle B. Organisers promise the finest in Jamaican sounds and skanking galore.

DJ Mikey B on the decks

DJ Mikey B will also be on the decks. Born and raised between Jamaica and London, he began to be exposed to music from a very young age. He became a well-known DJ in the 90s, mixing rhythms ranging from New Roots to Dancehall.

Food is being supplied by A Taste 2 Come, Jamaican restaurant in Benalmadena with the finest in homemade Jamaican cuisine.

The party is being held at Venta las Palmas, Coín. Advanced tickets are available from eventbrite.es at €8, or €15 on the day.