Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 19:44
Loggerhead turtle's nesting adventure on La Mata Beach. Image: Crónicas Naturales de Torrevieja / Facebook.
At 1:00.AM. on July 22, a loggerhead turtle laid 63 eggs on La Mata beach.
Belgian tourists spotted the turtle emerging from the water to nest and promptly alerted the staff at the “Pura Vida” beach bar.
The staff called 112, activating the protocol for such events.
In recognition of the beach bar’s assistance, the turtle has been named “Pura Vida.”
Biologist Juan Antonio Pujol, author of Crónicas Naturales de Torrevieja, was the first to arrive on the scene, followed by a team of specialists from the University of Valencia, Oceanogràfic, and Xaloc.
They waited for the turtle to complete its nesting process before closing the nest to retain the turtle for health assessments and GPS tagging for future monitoring.
Ultrasound tests indicated that the follicles could mature in about 15 days, suggesting the turtle might return to lay more eggs.
Pujol emphasised the importance of not disturbing nesting loggerhead turtles and urged anyone who sees one to call 112.
Of the 63 eggs, 57 were translocated to the more protected Molino del Agua area to ensure their safety, as the original nesting site was too close to the busy shore.
This protected area will be monitored during the incubation period, which lasts between 50 and 70 days depending on temperature.
The remaining 6 eggs were transferred to the Oceanogràfic incubator for further care.
