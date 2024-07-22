Los Bandidos beat the heat

By John Smith •
Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 10:40
The 12 Los Bandidos competitors in Villaricos
Credit: Los Bandidos
Los Bandidos fielded 12 runners in the eighth race in the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputación de Almeria 2024 in Villaricos on July 20.
The race was advertised as 6.9Km made up of three laps, each one being 2.3Km, and unusually it was exactly as advertised at 6.9Km.
The temperatures on the day were the highest of the year so far, it was 35° a few kilometres inland, but as the competitors got closer to the coast they were pleased to see a drop of a few degrees, although at the race start it was still 30°.
The start and finish line was situated next to the small harbour, Puerto Deportivo La Esperanza and each lap went up a gentle slope through the village to the Castillo de Villaricos, then back down to the seafront and the undulating Paseo back to the start line.
There was a welcome breeze on the return leg of each lap to combat the somewhat stifling heat of the main street and there was great support from the locals who were out in force, cheering and encouraging the runners, giving a very welcome boost on the home straight!
Trophies were awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in each age group as well as to the overall winners whilst all competitors received a ‘I love running’ sun visor.
There was some success for the Los Bandidos runners with Rachael Slack finishing third in her class and Teresa Chance winning hers.
Los Bandidos are keen to integrate and support the local community and are currently collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for the Red Cross Food Bank.
