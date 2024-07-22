Fierce Forest Fire Blazes in Marbella, Air Support Mobilised

By Tristan Kirkland • Updated: 22 Jul 2024 • 19:41

The base of Marbella’s iconic La Concha is in flames as firefighters dispatched to the scene.

The fire was first reported around 5:15 pm, allegedly beginning as a roadside brush fire just off of the AP-7 toll road south of Marbella near San Pedro de Alcantara. By 6:30 pm, the fire had spread to cover much of one of the foothills of Marbella’s iconic La Concha mountain in the Nagueles area. Due to falling ash, the AP-7 toll road has been closed off temporarily.

Smoke can be seen from all over Marbella, filling the sky with a familiar yellow hue reminiscent of the Calima.

Two helicopters and two aircraft have been dispatched to control the blaze, as well as two firefighting squads.

Firefighting Complications

Firefighting forces have been dispatched and are fighting the fire; however, high winds and rough terrain are complicating the firefighting efforts. The area ablaze is the area on the north side of the AP-7, which is less densely populated than the areas on the south side, and no homes have been damaged or people injured as of this report.

As the heatwave intensifies, so too do the wildfires plaguing the Costa del Sol, keeping firefighters on constant alert.