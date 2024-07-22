By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 22 Jul 2024
British trainee barrister Ben Ross has been found alive after vanishing on the Spanish island of Mallorca on July 10.
The 26-year-old’s disappearance sparked a frantic search by his family and friends. His mother, Felix Robinson has expressed immense relief in a statement: “I’m so incredibly grateful for all the help and support we’ve received. Everyone has been truly incredible. We are so relieved to have found him and are now focused on getting him back to full health and home safe and well.”
Ben arrived in Mallorca in June for a break from his legal studies. However, a series of unfortunate events, including a beach robbery and a subsequent falling out with flatmates, led to a decline in his mental health, according to his mother. The theft of his wallet, iPad, passport, and keys left him stranded and vulnerable.
Prior to Ben being found, a spokesman for the National Police in Mallorca said – “We are aware of this disappearance and work is being done to try to locate this man. That’s all we can say at this present time.”
Determined to find her son, Felix travelled to Mallorca and launched a personal search. Meanwhile, Ben’s friend, Carla, set up an online fundraiser to support the family’s efforts. The campaign raised nearly £4,000.
While the exact circumstances of Ben’s disappearance and subsequent discovery remain unclear, the news of his safe return brings great relief to his family and the community.
Trelawney is a journalist and screenwriter. She began her career at the Euro Weekly News twenty years ago and is passionate about honest and compelling journalism. If you have a news story, don't hestitate to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
