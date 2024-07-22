NBA’a Toronto Raptors coming to Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 14:45

Raptors' Kelly Olynyk training in Las vegas Credit: Toronto Raptors, official Facebook

NBA stars, the Toronto raptors, touch down in Malaga in August for pre-season training at The Embassy training centre in Fuengirola.

The Toronto Raptors, who finished the NBA season in 12th position, have chosen Fuengirola’s The Embassy training camp for their yearly pre-season training because of the quality of the facilities on offer. Many well-known NBA names have already alternated training at The Embassy with a bit of R&R on the Costa del Sol. Jaylen Quickley (Toronto Raptors), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Jeremy Sochan, Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers) and Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) are just some of the players who have played on the exceptional Fuengirola training court in recent months. Autograph hunters can usually find the NBA players hanging out at the Higueron hotel.

All the circus that goes with big celebrity sports arrivals

The Raptors will touch down on the Costa del Sol in mid-August with all the circus that goes with big celebrity sports arrivals at Malaga airport. NBA franchises are a completely different kettle of fish to European basketball clubs. In addition to a top-level squad, they bring with them an extraordinary team of trainers, coaches, technicians and some of the highest-paid sports physios in the business. The presence of a club of this calibre on the Costa del Sol also represents a fantastic tool for promoting the province internationally.

The Raptors didn’t have a brilliant season this year, but they are still a team full of top players. The list of professionals who will be in Malaga in August has not yet been revealed, but there may well be names well known to NBA fans such as Pascal Siakam, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Anunoby, Gary Trent, Dennis Schroder, Kelly Olynyk and Jakob Poeltl, among others.