By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 9:10

New rules to improve beach etiquette in Benidorm and Calpe Credit:Pixabay: HarryFabel

As temperatures rise, beaches become packed with both locals and tourists seeking relief in the refreshing, crystal-clear waters.

This influx of people creates a vibrant atmosphere, as families and friends come together to create cherished memories against the backdrop of the sun-drenched shoreline. However, a lack of respect for fellow beach-dwellers can very easily spoil this, and it often does.

To address this issue, two towns in Costa Blanca North have introduced new beach rules to improve beach etiquette and enhance the overall beach experience.

Benidorm new rules: No smoking on beaches

Benidorm Town Council has introduced a smoking ban on two of the major beaches. With immediate effect, smoking is strictly prohibited at Levante and Poniente beaches. Those who flout the law can expect to receive a penalty of up to 2,000 euros.

Of the new law, Monica Gomez, Benidorm’s beach councillor, said, “Smoking kills around 60,000 people annually in Spain… It is, therefore, the public administrations’ responsibility to ensure citizens’ well-being and health.”

She continued, “It is about raising awareness, sensitising and telling citizens about the need to stop smoking and helping people to quit a habit that causes enormous damage and affects patients and their families.”

Following in the footsteps of the beach crackdown, the City’s Department of Parks and Gardens also aims to create smoke-free spaces to promote healthier lifestyle habits.

Calpe new rules: No reserving beach spaces

In response to ongoing complaints regarding the misuse of the beach, Calpe Town Council has taken a firm stand by imposing 250 euro fines.

These fines are targeted at individuals who set up chairs, hammocks, or umbrellas on the beach before 9:30am. This practice hinders beach cleaning and often results in these items being left unattended, effectively reserving space for their owners.

In addition to the fine, individuals found engaging in this behaviour will have their belongings confiscated and transported to the nearest Local Police checkpoint.

Furthermore, the Municipal Ordinance for the Use and the Management of the Coast has established that items left unattended for over three hours, regardless of the time of day, will be removed. This is in accordance with the provisions of the tax ordinance regulating the police, good governance and taxation of non-sedentary sales.

By implementing these strict measures, Calpe Town Council hopes to ensure the fair and responsible use of the beach by all visitors.

