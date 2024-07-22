News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 18:18

Murcia Residents Protest Coastline Law

Murcia’s Coastal Fight

ON July 20, residents from several coastal towns in the Murcia region staged human chains to protest against the current Coastline Law. The demonstrations occurred at beaches in Cabo de Palos, Los Nietos, Bahía and Nares in Mazarrón, and Puntas de Calnegre in Lorca. The protests were organised by SomosMediterránea, a coalition representing over fifty property owner associations across various Spanish regions.

Manuel López, spokesperson for SomosMediterránea, criticized the law for retroactively altering property deeds into temporary permits. López argued that this change infringes on property rights guaranteed by the Spanish Constitution, as property owners followed legal procedures, obtained necessary permits, and paid taxes.

López indicated that further protests might be planned throughout the summer until a resolution is reached. The group contends that the administration’s actions unfairly replace permanent property rights with temporary enjoyment rights, likening the situation to a deceptive game rather than a serious democratic process.

Seahorse Rescue

THE Mar Menor is struggling with environmental problems. One species hit hard is the seahorse, which has seen its numbers drop since DANA in 2019. To help, the Murcia Aquarium is taking action.

Emilio Cortés, the director of the University of Murcia Aquarium, says they now have over 3,000 seahorses in their care. This large number helps them with recovery efforts if needed. The aquarium is also focused on breeding the Nacra, a critically endangered shellfish that helps clean the water.

The Nacra project is part of the Mar Menor Species Bank and is showing positive signs with new Nacra appearing this year. Despite this progress, Cortés stresses that saving the Mar Menor is a complex issue that needs ongoing expertise. ‘The problems are more complicated than they seem,’ he says, highlighting the need for skilled biologists and scientists to tackle the challenges.

No-COVID Bugs

A recent study has confirmed that COVID-19 is not present in key arthropod vectors such as ticks, mosquitoes, and sandflies in the Murcia Region. Conducted over the past two years, the research involved analysing over 7,000 arthropods and has also ruled out the presence of dengue, chikungunya, West Nile virus, and Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever virus.

The study, which received co-funding from the European REACT-UE program, aimed to monitor emerging or re-emerging pathogens that could pose a risk to human health. Among the findings, researchers observed very low levels of flavivirus (Usutu virus) in sandflies and Borrelia burgdorferi in ticks. Mosquitoes were found to carry flavivirus and maintain leishmania prevalence.

The analysis covered 1,970 samples, including 786 tick batches, 642 mosquito batches, 458 sandfly batches, 50 flea batches, and 34 louse batches. The study was a collaborative effort involving the Murcia Health Department, the University of Murcia, and various other institutions.

Night-bus

THE Department of Youth in Los Alcázares has introduced a new Búho-Bus service (Night bus service) this summer. The service will operate every Friday and Saturday throughout July and August. This night bus aims to provide a safe and convenient way for young people in the town to reach the main leisure areas.

The Búho-Bus service charges a nominal fee of €1 per ticket. It is designed to enhance safety and accessibility for local youth during the summer months. Information about the bus schedules and stops can be found on the Los Alcázares Town Hall website losalcazares.es and the Youth Department’s social media channels.

This initiative is part of the Youth Department’s efforts to support and engage the younger population, offering them a reliable transportation option for their social activities.

Going Old School

THE old schools and courtyards in Bolnuevo, dating back to the 1960s, are set to be transformed into a new Nature Interpretation Centre in Mazarrón. This rehabilitation project, spearheaded by the Mazarrón Town Council and designed by local architect Pepa Díaz, will cost over €295,000. The project features a strong marine theme, reflecting Díaz’s commitment to authentic and meaningful design.

Díaz emphasises that the new centre aims to make Bolnuevo a regional hub for marine and wetland conservation, focusing on local seagrass meadows and marshes. The project also addresses the lack of public spaces in Bolnuevo, providing a venue for community events.

The renovation will include versatile spaces with advanced technology and accessibility features. The building’s original two-story structure will be adapted, preserving its community character while incorporating sustainable materials and eco-friendly practices. The exterior will be redesigned to offer a multifunctional public area with playgrounds, shaded zones, and local plant displays.

