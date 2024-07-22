By Donna Williams • Updated: 22 Jul 2024 • 14:22

Red roses and a minute's silence for the victims of 2011 Credit: Alfas del Pi town hall

Today, the town of Alfas del Pi came together to support its Norwegian community as they commemorated the tragic events that occurred in Oslo and Utoya in 2011.

A total of 77 innocent lives were lost during the terrorist attacks, marking the most devastating incident on Norwegian soil since World War II. These events deeply affected many, with one in four Norwegians having a connection to someone impacted.

Red roses for victims of Oslo and Utoya tragedy

In Alfas del Pi, home to the largest and oldest Norwegian colony in the world, every Norwegian resident has a direct link to at least one of the victims. This day marks a sad day but also offers the opportunity to reaffirm a commitment to peace, unity and tolerance. It is very fitting, therefore, that the Johan Galtung Peace Park is where a minute’s silence was observed along with the laying of red roses.

In her heartfelt speech, Martine Mertens, Councillor for International Residents, said, “Today, we remember each victim by name, their face, and the light they brought to the world. We honour their memory not only by remembering their tragic end but also by celebrating their lives and the love they left behind.”

Norwegian pastor reflects on Oslo and Utoya tragedy

During the touching ceremony, Yrjan Mirzai Sunde, the pastor of the Norwegian Church of Albir, shared a very personal story with everyone. He talked of how he and his family had visited Utoya two years ago and how they had taken the same route as the shooter who had taken the lives of many of his friends. For his father, it was clear that he had been affected emotionally even though he had only heard and read about the events. However, his son remained completely unaffected. Instead, he danced and laughed and screamed for joy, oblivious to the tragedy that had occurred.

Reflecting on the reaction of his son, the pastor said, “His innocence and enthusiasm for life reminded me that life always finds a way, even in the darkest moments.”

In a beautiful and emotional scene, Marina Barco and Eduardo Lopez played Albinoni’s Adagio as red roses were laid at the foot of a monument symbolising freedom and peace.