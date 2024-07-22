Pop Legends arrive in Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 20:00

Stereo 80 playing Live. Credit: David Rivas Stereo80, Facebook

Mijas Auditorium, from Friday August 2 to Sunday August 4, sees the return of some of the biggest names in pop and rock history, or at least their doppelgängers.

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience at the marvellous Mijas auditorium. The 3-night Festival Of Legends presents on its opening night ‘Legends of Pop’, a show paying homage to some of the greatest in music history. Enjoy the iconic hits of ABBA, such as ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Mamma Mia’, relive the disco era with Bee Gees’ songs ‘Stayin’ Alive’ and ‘How Deep Is Your Love’.

Whitesnake, Europe and Motley Crew

Then, Lionel Richie will take you on a nostalgic journey with classics like ‘Hello’ and ‘All Night Long’. And to top it off, Stereo 80 a tribute band to the greatest rock bands from the 1980s with songs by Whitesnake, Europe and Motley Crew and more hits from throughout that decade, transporting you to a time full of energy and great music.

Beatles, Elvis & Pink Floyd

The festival continues on Saturday 3 with a Beatles Night, plus a very special tribute to the King, Elvis Presley. On the Sunday night it’s the turn of tributes to Pink Floyd and Bon Jovi for a rock guitar filled night under the stars.

Doors open on each night at 7pm. The shows begin at 8.30pm and go on until 12pm. Advanced tickets for each night cost €20, or €25 at the ticket office each night. There’s a 3-day ticket for €60. For more information, call: 633 647 260