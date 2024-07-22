Real Madrid´s new era – €250,000 euro tickets claimed the most expensive in history

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 12:38

Real Madrid´s victory Credit: Real Madrid C.F., Facebook

Following the signing of Kylian Mbappe and the renovation of the Bernabeu stadium, Real Madrid has officially entered a new era; one in which football is the ultimate luxury.

A new era

€1,5 billion was invested into the Real Madrid stadium, expanding its capacity to 85,000, creating a retractable roof, VIP area and a nightclub. If the renovation wasn´t enough to impress Real Madrid fans, the Club introduced the world´s most expensive football tickets, featuring 300 Super VIP seats, priced at €250,000 each.

The seats will be available to members only, who will have to pay an entry fee of €250,000 for the next 30 years, as well as the annual bonus. The Super VIP seats will be ready for purchase next year, becoming the most expensive seats in football history.

Unlike anything in the history of football or sports as a whole, these seats were created to provide nothing but luxury and quality experience. The seats are separated from the rest, offering the best possible view of the pitch, with access to special food and drinks.

Real Madrid themselves noted that these seats are “better than the ones the players have.” Not only do they allow access to exclusive amenities but they also allow the members to capture the best of live events including music concerts and NFL games. Along the price, comes a separate parking lot for members only.

Why the luxury?

Elevo group revealed that with these seats, Real Madrid aims to build a hub for international millionaires, promoting global networking from the world´s most successful business people. Moreover, following Spain´s triumph in the 2024 EuroCup, the world´s attention has been on Spain´s achievements in football and the potential of its future.

Real Madrid aims to represent just that; the Spanish dominance of global football. Real translating to “royal” in Spanish, the team was bestowed to the club back in 1920 by King Alfonso XIII and has until now not only preserved but elevated its reputation.

Today, Real Madrid has a brand value of €1,7 billion; being the world´s most valuable football club brand of the time. Moreover, it is the first club across all of Europe´s top-five leagues to win 100 trophies, marking a historic achievement for Spain on a global scale.