rubbish build-up benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 12:30

Rubbish building up Benalmadena Credit: Shutterstock

Local social media groups from Benalmadena have been awash with complaints about a build up of rubbish and uncleaned streets recently.

The problems began when the town council finished their contract with previous service provider Urbasa signing a new 10-year contract with FCC at a cost of €8 million a year. However, a dispute continues with Urbasa over the ownership of cleaning machinery the company was using in the Costa del Sol town. Urbasa claims ownership of the material and is attempting to reclaim it, while Benalmadena maintains that it is municipal property.

Dustcarts, bins and recycling containers being replaced

In theory, this should not have been a problem, since the contract signed with FCC included the replacement of the entire fleet of vehicles, as well as the renewal of containers and underground ecological islands. The issue is that the new waste management provider contractually has a period of 1 year to supply and replace all the equipment necessary. Until the courts pronounce a judgement on ownership of the equipment, it will remain parked in a locked lot in Avenida Retamar, Benalmádena Pueblo, as it has been since June.

A temporary problem

Still far from their deadline, FCC are beginning to bring in new vehicles and equipment, but due to it being high season and some break downs with older vehicles, the streets of Benalmadena are currently suffering. The council have stressed that this is a temporary problem and that they are working day and night to ease the issue of rubbish build up.