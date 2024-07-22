Spain to see a second heatwave

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 14:59

AEMET have released warnings of a second heatwave coming this week to inland Spain Credit: Shutterstock

Spain experienced one of its hottest weeks last week, starting on Thursday, July 18, leading through to Saturday when temperatures rose to 44 degrees Celsius.

African heatwave

The heatwave originated in Africa, carrying over to Europe and sweeping across Spain, affecting the centre and southeast of the peninsula the most.

In the aftermath of the hottest weekend, the State Meteorologist Agency (AEMET) has warned Spain that this week will be warmer than normal in almost the entire country, and that “risks of fire will remain very high or extreme”.

Temperatures will remain high

Temperatures will not be cooling down this week and instead will remain high over the next few days, especially in the central regions of the peninsula where temperatures will be very high.

AEMET has issued heat alerts in 14 provinces across the country as temperatures continue to rise this Monday, July 22, with highs of over 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Coastal towns see relief

Although temperatures will be rising inland through the week, the coastal towns should see slightly cooler days.

The AEMET forecast that temperatures in the coastal towns of the Almeria province will remain unchanged or fall, with a prediction of a partly cloudy sky and intervals of low clouds and morning mist.

Malaga city will also be seeing some relief this week as temperatures are predicted to drop drastically, as AEMET points to a drop of 10 degrees Celsius, before rising again as we approach August.

Inland feels the heat

For the towns and cities further inland, however, maximum temperatures are expected to rise.

Inland of the peninsula already recorded very high temperatures this weekend just gone, with more than 20 radio stations recording temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, July 20.

Yellow alerts issued

AEMET has already issued a yellow alert for Ronda, Antequera, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Seville, Cadiz and Jaen for the coming Wednesday, July 24.

Jesus Riesco, the spokesperson for the state weather agency, announced that “The intense heat will return to much of the country between Tuesday and Thursday, with temperatures somewhat higher than usual for the season.”

As stated by AEMET, this week will begin with stable weather, however as the week goes on the weather will be “warmer than normal in almost all of Spain, especially in the interior of the peninsula”, adding that “40 degrees Celsius or more are likely in large areas of the southwest quadrant of the Spanish mainland”.