By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 16:26

Sunday funday: Live music extravaganza at Saxo Disco Garden. Image: Moonshine Duo / Facebook.

Are you looking to turn your Sunday a fun day?

Head over to Saxo Disco Garden in Moraira on July 28 for a day packed with live music and entertainment.

Moonshine Duo

At 4:00 PM, put on your dancing shoes and join Vic and Chloe as they serenade you with a repertoire of beloved classics, enhanced with the unique acoustic sparkle of Moonshine.

Groove to the tunes of Simon and Garfunkel, Fleetwood Mac, U2, Queen, REM, and the Bee Gees.

Blues Brothers

For those craving more live music, stick around for the Blues Brothers Tribute at 6:00 PM.

Enjoy the soulful rhythms and R&B classics of The Blues Brothers, including hits like “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Everybody Needs Somebody,” and “Soul Man.”

Free Entry

Entrance is free! Saxo only asks that you come ready to have a great time. Grab a drink, enjoy the music, and enjoy the atmosphere.

Relax in the Saxo Chill Out Garden, where a variety of drinks and food options are available.

Open Late

The garden remains open late into the night, ensuring the fun doesn’t have to end early.

Find your way to Saxo Disco Garden at Carretera Moraira-Calpe 03724, Moraira.

For more details, reach out via email at info@saxomoraira.com or call (+34) 627825732.