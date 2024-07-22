Known for its ecological importance, Tabarca became a marine reserve in 1986.

Despite its small size of 0.3 square kilometres and a population of about 60 residents, it attracts many visitors, especially in summer.

In 2023, about 230,000 people visited Tabarca, with some summer days seeing over 10,000 tourists. This high number of visitors is putting pressure on the island’s fragile ecosystem.

Fishing Island

Originally, Tabarca relied on fishing, but now its economy depends on day-trippers.

This shift has created an urgent need to preserve the island’s natural and cultural heritage while managing tourism sustainably.

The current tourism model, focusing on sun and beach holidays, is not sustainable for the island.

Balanced Approach

Alejandro Triviño, a researcher at the Institute of Coastal Ecology, noted that the island’s infrastructure cannot handle the high number of visitors.

He suggested a more balanced approach that includes ecotourism and cultural tourism, which could spread visitor numbers more evenly throughout the year.

Triviño recommends setting limits on the number of visitors by regulating boats, especially during peak seasons.

This could involve advance ticket sales and strict boat anchoring regulations to reduce environmental impact.

Diversifying Activities

He also suggests diversifying tourist activities by offering guided tours focused on the island’s history and marine biodiversity to attract visitors interested in sustainability and environmental education.

Mass tourism is harming Tabarca’s marine ecosystem, especially the Posidonia meadows. José Luis Sánchez Lizaso, a professor of Marine Sciences, explained that Posidonia meadows are vital for marine biodiversity and coastal protection.

Damaging EcoSystems

The increase in boats and the physical impact of tourists could harm these delicate ecosystems in the future, although their current condition remains good.