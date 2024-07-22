By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 16:43

Benjamin Ross and his mother, Felix Robinson Credit: Spotted Salford/fb

The mother of British trainee barrister Ben Ross, 26, who vanished on the island, has accused Greater Manchester Police (GMP) of failing to act on her initial reports.

Ben vanished on July 10, following a beach robbery where his phone and wallet were stolen. Mrs. Robinson claims she repeatedly contacted GMP to report him missing and request Interpol involvement, which would notify local Spanish authorities.

A communication breakdown between the UK and Spain

However, upon landing in Mallorca, the British consulate informed her that no such referral had been made by GMP.

This means there were no official searches for Ben, and the family were forced to “start from scratch” with Spanish police.

Interpol involvement

She is now on the island, despeately trying to find Ben. If anyone has any information, however small, please contact the local authorities urgently.