Tiny village with big expectations

By John Smith • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 14:26

Toasting the future in Benitagla Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

The municipality of Benitagla claims the rather unenviable record of having the smallest number of residents in Almeria at 75.

In 2000 the village boasted 92 residents and that dropped over the years to an all-time low of 53 but there has been a turn-around.

Fighting depopulation

Now, as part of its fight against depopulation, the Almeria Provincial Council has spent more than €100,000 to renovate an existing building in Benitagla to turn it into a bar/shop with accommodation for those running it.

New residents, Adelina Deac and Ángel Carrión will run the bar/shop which is named Henko, a Japanese word that speaks of the philosophy of change, a change from within and without return that turns us into the best version of ourselves (according to the council) and will only pay for the cost of electricity and products.

A further €170,000 has been budgeted to allow for the building of a warehouse as well as a terrace to cope with the anticipated influx of visitors from nearby towns as well as curious holiday makers.

Toasting the future

Many residents, the local mayor and council members joined the president of the Provincial Council of Almeria, Javier A. García to formally open Henko and wish its new proprietors well for the future.