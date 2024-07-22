To Malaga airport by bike

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 11:00

Image of Malaga airport. Credit: Flickr/Terrywha

Plans are being drawn up to overhaul access to Malaga Costa del Sol airport, including more roundabouts and bicycle lanes.

Extra and better bus stops, a reduction in the maximum speed limit from 80 to 50, and cycle lanes are all part of the new project. The current set up is hardly pedestrian friendly at bus stops along the Avenida Velazquez with lorries and commuter buses screaming past on the pot-holed 3-lane road. There are barely any pedestrian footpaths while backpackers, tourists and airport staff can often be seen risking life and limb running across the road to get to the airport.

Better bus stops, more trains, new roundabouts.

The council has committed to undertake works on the proposed changes as soon as the technical studies have been completed. Included in the remodelling, Socialist Party (PSOE) members have insisted that the PP Council in Malaga also deal with the inadequacy of bus stops, the build up of weeds and rubbish on the junctions entering the airport grounds, as well as insufficient street lighting.

At least 2 new roundabouts will be added and a third is being considered along with bike lanes and better roads and access to adjacent industrial estates. The Council are also hoping to increase the frequency and times of commuter trains to and from the airport.