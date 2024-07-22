Torremolinos to deal with feral cats

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 6:00

Hundreds of feral cats in Torremolinos Credit: Pexels

Torremolinos Council makes an agreement with the Málaga Feline Association to begin management of communities of feral cats .

There are currently 66 identified feline colonies in Torremolinos with an estimated total of 719 feral cats, of those 600 have been successfully sterilised. But in reality, the number of cats on the street is likely to be much higher than that previously estimated due to those being abandoned or lost by owners. These then produce litters that make the figures lean towards a much more significant number. ‘For this reason, stricter controls and management of feral cat colonies are urgently needed’ stated the mayor.

The agreement signed with the Málaga Feline Association includes a responsible adoption programme, the taking in of newly born or abandoned cats, the socialisation of the animals housed, and he capture of feral cats on the streets.

Council pledges to finance plans

Torremolinos Council has pledged to finance the new plan, which was signed with the approval of the College of Veterinarians of Malaga, in terms of sterilisations, microchipping, deworming, as well as covering the expenses for treatments of the cats. Also included in the budget will be the training of Local Police, the Fire brigade and other municipal departments in how to appropriately deal with colonies of these cats.

The mayor stressed that the council’s ‘common goal is the defence, protection and promotion of responsible ownership and adoption of pets, as well as encouraging volunteering and citizen participation.’