By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 15:29

Unearthing history: Final chapter at Callosa de Segura’s Argaric Site. Image: Ayuntamiento de Callosa de Segura / Facebook.

The ongoing campaign at the Laderas del Castillo archaeological site in Callosa de Segura is approaching its conclusion after beginning in March.

This site, showcasing remnants of a settlement from the Argaric culture, has been hailed as “one of the most exceptional sites in the Vega Baja” by Carmen Selles, the provincial deputy for architecture.

The Argar civilisation thrived in southeastern Spain over 4,000 years ago.

Excavation Costs

The provincial government has covered 90 per cent of the excavation costs, amounting to €450,000.

The primary aim of this initiative is to preserve the site and determine how it can be made accessible to the public.

Efforts include remodelling the access area, managing water runoff on the mountainside for site protection, preparing visitor itineraries, conducting excavations, consolidating and restoring structures uncovered by previous digs, and developing features for a future museum.