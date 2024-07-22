Young bullfighters to compete in Vera

By John Smith • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 17:59

June announcement of the 13 bullfights Credit: Andalucian Association of Bullfighting Schools 'Pedro Romero'

Not only will there be a series of bullfights to introduce young matadors to the public in Vera on Saturday July 27 but it may be televised.

Canal Sur Television has announced that it will broadcast 13 bullfighting events from June to October from the series organised by the Andalucian Association of Bullfighting Schools ‘Pedro Romero’.

No picadors or horses

On this occasion it appears that their will be no picadors or horses involved and the bulls will be young but already, the Vera Council Facebook page which shows the poster has received a number of comments, some in favour of the’ spectacle’ and others violently opposed.

None of the six young bullfighters come from Vera although one, Dennis Martín trains at the Municipal School in Almeria City.

Free admission

Moe than 30 young men will be involved in this the XXX Ciclo de Novilladas taking place in 13 different locations across Andalucia and in the case of Vera, admission will be free and bulls will be killed.