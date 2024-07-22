By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 16:28

Buying a home is out of reach of many Spanish residents Credit: Jakub Pabis

Spain has long been a popular destination for expats seeking a more affordable lifestyle. However, recent trends suggest a changing picture. While the country continues to offer many positives, the reality for many is becoming increasingly complex. Our readers have their say:

Does the rental situation offer an adorable lifestyle choice?

A key issue highlighted by residents is the challenge of finding long-term rental accommodation. Susan Bee, from Andalusia, describes the struggle of facing continuous relocations due to the scarcity of long-term rentals – “We are renting in Andalusia and are going back to the uk. In our mid 50s not having resources to buy our own house and having to continuously move because we can’t get long term rentals is becoming too much.”

Rising property prices

This problem is compounded by rising property prices, making homeownership a distant dream for many.

Helen van Lakum, points to recent government efforts to address the housing crisis – “ I thought Spain had put in new stricter laws on ownership & rentals a few months ago, I know Alcalde of Valencia closed down thousands of illegal BnBs and it didn’t harm the economy. The days of property speculation are fading fast, prices are too high and contracts too short for locals.”

While measures such as cracking down on illegal short-term rentals have been implemented, the overall impact on affordability remains to be seen.

Tenant protection laws

John Carr offers a historical perspective, comparing the housing situation in Spain to the UK. He highlights the importance of tenant protection laws and how their absence can deter landlords from offering long-term rentals. This issue appears to be a common thread in both countries, impacting the rental market significantly – “With the housing act 1968, the UK’s Labour government introduced laws to protect tenants. My mother-in-law who used to let a couple of rooms stopped doing so because of the lack of her rights. My son stopped letting an apartment here in Spain about 12 years ago for the same reason. He’d let long term for many years and had experienced his share of problems with tenants. He still owns the property which has significantly increased in value.”

Jenny Church sees a solution – “If they stopped giving out tourists licences for rentals and changed the laws for evicting long term tenants not paying their rent, more owners would rent out their properties long term.”

While Spain undoubtedly retains its appeal, the dream of an affordable lifestyle is becoming increasingly elusive for many. The combination of rising property prices, limited rental options, and a lack of tenant protection is creating a perfect storm for potential residents.