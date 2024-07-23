By Donna Williams •
The Tiger mosquito has a hard, hot and painful bite
Credit: Pixabay:Wikilmages
The tiger mosquito, originally from Southeast Asia, is an invasive species in Spain.
Its bite is hard, hot, and painful, and it can transmit diseases like dengue fever, so it is definitely best avoided! Unfortunately, it seems to have made itself quite at home here, as its numbers continue to grow year on year.
Aside from climate change, the recent rains and soaring temperatures have exacerbated the situation. This has inadvertently created the perfect breeding ground which has forced Finestrat Town Council to put an action plan in place to help alleviate the problem once more.
The plan which began several weeks ago and will continue for several months, focuses on the municipal areas where there is a high concentration of water, for example, La Cala Ravine, the Font de Carre park and the Font de Moli.
Speaking about the action plan, Estala Alvarez, Councillor for the Environment said, “So we have this action plan in place in an effort to not only prevent discomfort but also reduce the cases of the disease it transmits. To assist with this, citizens are reminded to avoid areas where water is likely to accumulate.”
With the support of the Alicante Provincial Council, an investment of approximately just under €5,000 has been ringfenced to address the issue. The remedial action plan includes treatment with larvicides and adulticides in the more prolific areas every ten days over the next four months.
