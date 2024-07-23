Airbnb + tinder for seniors’ – Malaga’s newest solution to fight loneliness

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 22:06

Caption: An elderly man looks at a busy beach in Tenerife. Credit: EvgL / Shutterstock

Hagamos Hogar, or,— let’s make a home— has a bold new solution to the issue of loneliness among retirees in Malaga who live alone, by searching for not only roommates, but partners!

Single adults over 55 in Malaga have a new option to combat loneliness and find someone to ‘make a home’ with where they apply, consult with matchmakers, and the service will line them up with potential partners to move in with.

“We carry out a selection process to evaluate compatibility,” said CEO Natalia Ceron “It’s an Airbnb-Tinder for seniors.”

Experience with the Elderly

Before founding the company, Ceron had experience working with the elderly, she experienced how alone many of the people she worked with felt, and saw how many lived in homes with two or even three bedrooms. She founded the company while in university, and her initial success with the concept helped her fund her degree studying marketing at the University of Malaga (UMA).

Her idea won her a €12,000 prize at UMA’s Spin-Off Awards, which she used to expand her business, which has now grown to have a presence around Andalucia as well as in Alicante, Valencia, Vigo, and Ourense.

Ceron recounted how the novel concept came to her through her experience accompanying two separate retirees. “I realised that I could bring them together,” said Ceron “and I started to meet them in the park until two of them decided to share a flat .”

Security and Compatibility

Security is a top priority for Hagamos Hogar, they vet each applicant’s profile, conduct a compatibility survey, and when they find a potential match, they invite the two of them for a coffee to introduce them to each other. The service works with a team of psychologists and cohabitation coordinators who evaluate the pair, and the home, and find a suitable match. If all things go smoothly, the two not only now not only have a roommate to split the rent, but a special someone to share their life with.

Loneliness is a problem in Spain not just for the elderly, the National Institute of Statistics published that in Spain there are almost five million single-occupancy homes, with around half of that number being inhabited by people over 65 years old.