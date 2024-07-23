By Donna Williams •
Published: 23 Jul 2024
Oscar Toribio won the Silver Lighthouse for his short film
Credit: FB:Alfaz del Pi News
The 36th edition of the Alfas del Pi Film Festival has wrapped up with a stunning victory for Oscar Toribio.
For his captivating short film, El Cacharrico, he received the prestigious Silver Lighthouse award and 4,00 euros. This notable achievement secures Toribio’s automatic qualification for next year’s esteemed Goya Awards.
The film depicts an elderly widow who lives a sad life, pining after her late husband. However, things take an unexpected turn when she receives a mysterious package containing a strange object that she has never seen before. The film is considered an ode to female sexuality, comedy, and anti-ageism. The leading lady, Rosario Pardo, also secured a best actress award.
The Alfas del Pi Film Festival has long been a platform for emerging local filmmakers to showcase their work and gain recognition. This year’s edition was no exception, as it is a production that originates from the Valencian region.
The Film Festival is not just a cultural event, but a significant contributor to the town’s identity and pride. This is evident from the attention it has garnered from Euronews where it was described as ‘one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world of short films.’ The Silver Lighthouse award, likened to Hollywood’s Oscar and the Bear of Berlinale, underscores the festival’s rising prominence as a beacon of excellence within the film industry.
