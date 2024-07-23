By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 23 Jul 2024 • 17:12

The amazing team of volunteers running the show at Arboleas Rocks Credit: Arboleas Rocks

Arboleas Rocks was an impressive five-act, charity rock concert that took place on Saturday, July 20.

Military & Blue Light Veterans

The open-air concert at Arboleas’ community centre was organised by the Military & Blue Light Veterans (MBLV) group. The organisers explained that the event was “all about bringing people together to have fun and enjoyment whilst supporting local needs.”

The MBLV is an association, founded in February 2020, by Craig Bradley, a British Armed Forces veteran of 23 years.

The association began as a group for military veterans and emergency service retirees, however, has now grown to become a registered non-profit organisation, raising just over €35,000 since starting in 2020.

Arboleas Rocks again

On July 20, MBLV hosted their second Arboleas Rocks featuring five acts; Rebel Yell!, Rewind, Kayleigh Easton, Seldom Sober and QURT. All acts volunteered and performed for free.

Just before the first act kicked off the evening, Jose Juan Ramos, the mayor of Arboleas, cut the Andalucian-coloured ribbon officially opening the concert.

The five acts

Rebel Yell! were the opening act for the concert, giving an impressive start to the evening and warming up the crowd.

QURT, the ‘blue light’ band made up of Policia, Guardia and Bomberos followed with an equally fantastic performance just before starting their shifts at the station that night.

Then, Rewind hit the stage with their unique range of sounds including keyboard and saxophone.

Next to get the crowd jumping was Seldom Sober, with a special mention to Jack Law, lead singer of the band, who also acted as the stage manager.

The concert then finished as it started, with an incredible ladies’ voice from soloist Kayleigh Easton, who sounded amazing and got the crowd jumping on the dance floor.

Food and drinks

The event had two food stalls on offer, one serving English burgers and hotdogs and the other serving traditional Spanish Paella.

Inside the community centre was the bar run entirely by MBLV volunteers, serving drinks including draught beer for only €3.

Money raised

Amigos de los Coches Classico also made an appearance bringing along seven classic cars to display. They also “made a generous donation”, the organisers explained.

The event was free to enter, and even though no donations were requested, MBLV raised an approximate total of €3000 through the MBLV volunteer-run bar and donations made on the night.

All of the money raised this year at Arboleas Rocks will be donated in its entirety to Arboleas Pensioners, Arboleas Youth and the Municipal Band.

Successful second edition

Arboleas Rocks’ second edition started at 6 pm and finished at midnight as an incredible night of rock & roll, entertainment, good food and good drinks, all in the name of charity, on one of the hottest days of the year!