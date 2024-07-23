Beach cleaning in Mojacar July 27

By John Smith • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 16:36

All manner of rubbish appears on beaches Credit: Coastal cleaners Andalucia

One of the most important themes of the summer in Mojacar is that of involving of the family, residents or holidaymakers in protecting the environment.

Volunteers wanted for beach cleaning

On Saturday July 27, everyone is invited to go to the Playa La Rumina (in front of Azor workshop) at 8am to take part in a charity beach clean-up.

It’s being managed by the Club Deportivo Costa Baria with the added help of a number of lifeguards and the support of Mojacar Council.

It’s not just the beach itself that needs cleaning but also the seabed near to the shore which almost certainly harbours junk which is detrimental to the environment.

For more information, contact the club at cd.costabaria@gmail.com or the Tourist Office on 950 61 50 25.

Protecting sea turtles

This fits in well with the ongoing programme to protect sea turtles and it is hoped that recent signs of turtle movement on local beaches will result in eggs being laid and the appearance of healthy hatchlings.

Then on Tuesday July 30, there will be a general awareness day aimed at the young from 10.30am at the Playa Marina de la Torre.