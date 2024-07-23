Beaches for those with reduced mobility

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 20:00

Reduced mobility assistance Fuengirola beach. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

Benalmádena is set to introduce two new bathing areas for people with reduced mobility, with plans to expand to other areas on the Fuente de la Salud beach and Carvajal beach areas in the near future.

The Town Council is working on creating more and better spaces for beachgoers with reduced mobility throughout the summer so to alleviate any need to continuously search up and down promenades for adequate access.

Benalmádena an increasingly inclusive town

A group of volunteers from Benalmádena, who operate an ‘adapted bathroom workshop’ in the Malapesquera area, encourages around fifty people every Monday and Tuesday morning to meet at the facilities. There is a Lifeguard team to manage the adapted bathing area, which is aimed at reduced mobility bathers aged between 14 and 90. The program runs throughout the summer until the first week of September, on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11am. To 2.30pm, and is part of the City Council’s commitment to making Benalmádena an increasingly inclusive town.

Other Costa del Sol beaches for reduced mobility bathers

Other beaches along the Costa del Sol that offer similar assistance for those with reduced mobility include Arroyo de la Miel beach, Tajo de la Soga beach, and Malapesquera in Benalmadena.

In Fuengirola, Torreblanca, Boliches-Gaviotas and Fuengirola beaches. Torremolinos La Carihuela, Los Alamos and Playamar beaches. In Mijas, El Bombo, La Luna and Cala Mijas. And in Marbella, La Fontanilla, San Pedro de Alcántara and Alicate beaches. Check with local Council websites for times and days.