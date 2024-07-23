Benalmadena to help children with rare diseases and disorders

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 23 Jul 2024 • 8:33

Save your bottle tops to help child sufferers of rare diseases Shutterstock

Benalmadena has called on all of its residents to help in the collection of bottle tops for children with rare diseases and disorders.

Benalmadena council has just signed a new agreement with the Seur Foundation to collect bottle tops in aid of children suffering rare diseases and disorders. An enormous box has been installed in Plaza Austria, Arroyo del Miel, for people to deposit their plastic bottle tops which will be collected and sold for recycling. Similar projects have already collected enough money to help 207 child sufferers of rare diseases and disorders through the collection of bottle tops, and to date €1.4 has been raised for these children and their families.

Benalmadena stands together with sufferers of rare diseases and disorders

Councillor Jésica Trujillo of Benalmadena Town Hall said that ‘The people of Benalmadena stand together and sympathise with sufferers of rare diseases and disorders’. As well, she explained that the logistics company Seur would periodically collect the bottle tops for their recycling.

World’s first children’s exoskeleton

Some children who have already benefitted from this project have been Alba, a 3-year-old girl with cerebral palsy. To improve her quality of life, she needed rehabilitation sessions with the World’s first children’s exoskeleton, for which 80 tons of caps were collected.

Also, there was Leo, an 8-year-old boy from Benidorm with Hirschsprung disease and Down syndrome who had aquatic therapy sessions paid for to improve his quality of life. And, Lola, a 3-year-old girl from Huelva with BPAN, an extremely-rare illness belonging to the group of neurodegenerative diseases due to a genetic mutation. She needed a tricycle to be able to move about and continue with her physical therapy sessions. This was managed by collecting 40 tons of bottle tops.