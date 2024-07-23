By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 18:25

Recycling islands, eco-parks and contribution areas will improve recycling Credit: Pixabay: Shirley810

The municipalities of the Marina Baixa region are being encouraged to ‘clean up their act’ by adopting new and better recycling methods.

A new fixed eco-park located in Finestrat has been proposed. This will enable the neighbouring villages of Orxeta, Relleu, and Sella to have better recycling facilities. In addition, discussions are being held about the possible introduction of recycling islands and contribution areas across the Marina Baixa region.

Recycling islands are innovative containers that enable residents to deposit specialised waste, such as light bulbs or small electronic devices, that are typically left at eco-parks. On the other hand, contribution areas are ideal for smaller municipalities within the region and will aid in collecting bulky waste.

Mayor aims for best possible recycling for Marina Baixa

Speaking on the proposed new initiatives, the Mayor of Benidorm Gonzalez de Zarate reaffirmed, “Since I assumed the presidency of the consortium, I have always said that our goal is to work together with the municipalities to offer the best possible waste management.”

He continued, “Municipalities and the Consortium must work together to continue improving our recycling figures and leading the efficiency of waste recovery.”

Making good on this commitment, meetings have already occurred with Relleu, Sella, Orxeta and Finestrat to discuss the organisational issues associated with implementing these new recycling facilities.