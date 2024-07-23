By Harry Sinclair • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 16:31

Mount Etna with smoke leaving after an eruption in previous years. Credit: Shutterstock

Flights to and from the Catania airport are currently facing cancellations due to a volcanic eruption.

Ash cloud causes delays

The island of Sicily is dealing with disruptions in its flight paths after Mount Etna erupted and caused an ash cloud.

Due to the ash cloud created by the volcano, which reached a height of 8 kilometres into the air, Catania Airport has had to close.

Catania Airport closes

The airport’s operator said on X, “Due to eruptions and ash emissions, it has been decided to suspend flight operations”, stating that normal operations would resume once the ash cloud had dissipated.

Catania Airport has had to officially close, stopping all departures and arrivals on the east coast of the island.

To help processes, some flights are being diverted to Palermo and Comiso airports, while others are being cancelled entirely.

According to Airline Aeroitalia, the airport is expected to be closed until 6 pm this evening, Tuesday, July 23.

Mount Etna Erupts

Millions of holidaymakers fly to Sicily’s busiest airport every year, and this year, due to Europe’s most active volcano, it has seen thousands of delays, diversions and cancellations.

At 3,324 meters high, nearly 11,000 feet, Etna is the tallest active volcano in the continent and has erupted frequently in the past 5 years.

Although Mt Etna erupts frequently, lava has not reached nearby towns since the 1800s, and so it is not deemed dangerous.

Most recently, on July 5, Etna erupted once again, creating an ash cloud reaching a height of 4.3 kilometres.

As a result of this, flights arriving at Catania airport were disrupted, causing more than 15,000 passengers to experience severe delays, and at least 90 inbound and outbound flights to be cancelled.

What are passengers advised to do?

Today, local residents near Mount Etna have reported hearing loud roars as the volcano erupted and felt their windows shake.

Airport authorities from Catania Airport are advising passengers due to fly out of Catania to check their flight’s status before leaving for the airport.

Although many are being cancelled outright, some flights are being diverted to other airports in Sicily.