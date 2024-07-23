By Anna Ellis •
Since its opening in January 2024, the Hort de Pontos has welcomed over 6,000 visitors, including Elche residents and tourists.
For August and September, two free activities are scheduled with no registration required.
On August 10, there will be traditional music and games, including a gymkhana.
On September 28, “Jocs de Fusta,” featuring games with wooden objects and palm wood, will be held.
Irene Ruiz, the Councillor for Culture, emphasised the significance of the Hort de Pontos, saying, “The Hort de Pontos is an important and wonderful venue that allows Elche residents and visitors to enjoy our natural heritage and experience what life was like in Elche at the beginning of the 20th century.”
It is the oldest traditional garden house in the city. The construction, erected in 1900, represents an example of the typical rural home that proliferated in the Elche area.
It is a single-family country house with roots in ancient Arab farmhouses, with a history linked to agricultural work, especially the traditional cultivation of palm trees.
Located on the Palmeral Route and Path PR-CV 439, the Hort dels Pontos is part of the Historical Palmeral of Elche, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
