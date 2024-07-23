By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 23 Jul 2024 • 9:55
Clodagh Phelan was a much loved member of her community
Credit Parnell A.C. Juveniles
The young Irish girl who tragically lost her life after falling from a seventh-floor hotel balcony in the popular holiday resort of Alcudia, Mallorca, has been named as Clodagh Phelan.
The 11-year-old from Co Wicklow, was staying with her family at the Club Mac resort when the fatal incident occurred around 6:30am on Monday morning.
Emergency services were swiftly dispatched to the scene, but sadly, the young girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Local authorities have confirmed that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall is underway.
Clodagh was a promising young athlete, deeply involved with her local club, Parnell A.C. Juveniles.
The chair person of Parnell Athletic Club and Wicklow Athletic Society, Bill Porter, spoke to the Irish Independent – “It’s just a tragedy. She’s such an all-rounder sportsperson – from rugby to Gaelic to camogie – and she would have been a big star in the future.”
“It’s a devastating blow to our club, all our friends, all the schools, and to her family.
“Everyone’s on the phones all day today, and it’s really hard to get our heads around it, it’s going to take a while for it to sink in.”
The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Clodagh’s hometown, with tributes pouring in for the beloved young girl.
As the community comes to terms with the heartbreaking news, support is being offered to Clodagh’s family.
A Guardia Civil spokesman in Mallorca said: “We are investigating the death of an 11-year-old Irish girl who died after plunging from a seventh-floor terrace at a hotel in Alcudia.”
