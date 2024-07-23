Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 17:17

Music, sun, and endless summer fun. Image: Shutterstock/ Artie Medvedev

Summer Sounds

THE ‘Sal de Música Fest 2024’ is set to take place in San Pedro del Pinatar for the 3rd year. This music festival brings a unique concert experience to the heart of Mar Menor from August 9-14. This isn’t just any music festival; it’s a whole experience surrounded by the beautiful Salinas landscape.

Attendees will have plenty to do before and after the concerts in the local area. Whether you prefer the Mediterranean Sea or Mar Menor, there are museums to visit, water activities to try, and a lively nightlife scene at Lo Pagan. There is a host of artists on the lineup jam-packed full of live music. Tickets are available for one night or the entire festival. For foodies, an array of food trucks offers diverse cuisines. Wine tasting is also on the agenda, making it a true sensory delight.

The festival grounds feature two main stages, accessible areas, gastro and drinks zones, commercial stands, and several photobooths for capturing memories. With a strong focus on safety and convenience, there are designated security zones and ample restrooms.

This summer, choose San Pedro del Pinatar in Murcia’s Costa Calida for an unforgettable blend of music, culture, and entertainment.

Sunset Beats

ROCKOLA Summer Club, one of the most popular beach bar venues in La Azohía, Región de Murcia, is set to host an array of DJs this summer. Known for its stunning sunsets, the club has long been a favourite spot for music fans. Although it no longer features live concerts, Rockola continues to offer a vibrant music scene through its extensive DJ lineup.

During July and August, visitors can enjoy performances by The Rooties, Vincent Valera, Los Congrios, Suzukid, Carrie Palmer, Kutxu, Jungleo, and Sergio Galián. The club opens daily at noon and stays open until late, except on Mondays, when it opens at 5:00 pm.

Rockola Summer Club’s commitment to providing quality music experiences remains strong, ensuring that visitors can continue to enjoy memorable sunsets accompanied by dynamic DJ sets throughout the summer season.

Ladies Summer Ball

THE Camposol Clubhouse will host its annual Ladies Summer Ball on Thursday, July 30, starting at 1 pm. The event will feature music by Edward B. Williams and offer guests a three-course meal for €22.50. Attendees can look forward to an afternoon of fine dining and enjoyable entertainment.

A charity raffle will be held in support of Age Concern, adding an element of goodwill to the festive occasion. For those interested in attending, menu options and bookings are available by contacting 0044 7944 511101.

This event promises to be a delightful gathering, combining great food, live music, and a chance to contribute to a worthy cause.

Lemontree Market Trip

AGE CONCERN Costa Calida, a charity dedicated to supporting those over 50 with services like advice, befriending, and medical equipment hire, is organising a day trip to Lemontree Market in Guardamar. Managed entirely by volunteers, the charity invites everyone to join them for a day of fun and shopping.

On Sunday, September 15, participants will depart via a comfortable coach from Puerto De Mazarron, Mazarron Country Club, and Camposol B. The trip offers an opportunity to explore Lemontree Market’s diverse stalls, enjoy local food, and meet new and old friends in a relaxed setting.

The cost for the round-trip journey is just €20. Given the limited number of seats, early booking is recommended. For reservations, contact 634 344 589 or 612 118 069, or visit the Social Centre in Camposol C Sector. In August, tickets can be purchased on Saturday mornings between 10 AM and 12 PM at The Diner on Camposol.

Additionally, Age Concern Costa Calida‘s Table Top Sale occurs on the last Saturday of every month from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Social Centre Garden on Camposol Sector C. Don’t miss out!

