By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 14:48

Discovering Da Vinci: Interactive exhibition on Santa Pola's seafront. Image: CaixaForum.

Santa Pola presents “Renaissance Man – “Leonardo da Vinci. I observe. Question. Experiment”

The exhibition is available for viewing until August 28 at Paseo Maritimo on the seafront in front of Restaurante Batiste.

Leonardo da Vinci, the ultimate polymath, was a master in various fields and his ideas remain strikingly relevant and visionary even after 500 years.

Leonard da Vinci Park

In his final three years, Leonardo lived in France as a royal engineer for King Francis I. He resided in Clos Lucé in Amboise, now the site of the Leonardo da Vinci Park, a key centre for his legacy.

The exhibition “Leonardo da Vinci. I observe. Question. Experiment.” was developed with this centre’s collaboration and the guidance of historian Pascal Brioist.

Sense of Wonder

Leonardo’s brilliance came from his deep curiosity and sense of wonder.

The exhibition connects Leonardo’s methods with modern life, aiming to inspire creativity and curiosity, especially among younger audiences, using contemporary, accessible language.

La Caixa Foundation

The ”La Caixa” Foundation spent two and a half years developing this project with a multidisciplinary team of Leonardo da Vinci experts, architects, engineers, scriptwriters, filmmakers, and specialists in design, multimedia game programming, and augmented reality.

The exhibition is divided into indoor and outdoor spaces.

Visitors can see Leonardo’s ideas come to life through a large audiovisual projection that depicts a day in modern life from his perspective.