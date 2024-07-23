Disney discards Liver Lips McGrowl

By John Smith • Updated: 23 Jul 2024 • 16:51

Liver Lips McGrowl with a female friend in earlier times Credit: Loren Javier flickr

One of the early attractions at Disneyland featured the Country Bear Jamboree, a collection of 18 animatronic ‘hayseed’ bears who performed a number of songs.

Replaced by Pooh

It was created in 1971 and was one of the attractions at Disney World but the bears were put out to (blue) grass in 2001 and were replaced with a Winnie the Pooh attraction.

Now however plans are afoot to bring the Country Bears back to be part of the excitement in the newly refurbished Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree which opens later this year.

Liver Lips renamed Romeo

There will however be one major change to the make up of the band as Liver Lips McGrowl has been given a blond quiff and from now on will be known as Romeo McGrowl.

Clearly someone woke up to the fact that his name might be considered offensive by alcoholics as the words Liver Lips might be associated with excessive alcohol consumption, leading to liver damage.

This decision is part of the Disney Corporation ongoing procedure to identify and remove stereotypical and offensive portrayals of indigenous peoples and animals.

It’s almost ironic that this clean up by Disney comes at a time when a number of its original cartoons are out of copyright and there are a stream of ‘Disney character’ horror movies such as Winnie the Pooh – Bloody and Honey, Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare with some Mickey Mouse horrors as well are either released or on their way.

Batman horror

It should also be remembered that as the Disney mammoth has gobbled up other film companies so it’s no longer as clean cut as it used to be and was the name behind the Deadpool franchise as well as an upcoming Batman film described as a psychological horror.