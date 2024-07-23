By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 18:21

Bizet’s Carmen told through opera and flamenco Credit: Shutterstock: Igor Bulgarin

Festival las Minas presents the timeless myth of passion that is Bizet’s Carmen on Sunday July 28 and Monday July 29

Opera and flamenco fuse together perfectly as the performance alternates between the famous arias of the opera and the dramatic dance steps of flamenco. It is performed by the Compañía Flamenca Antonio Muñoz and Compañía Opera de Madrid.

Festival Las Minas bring Carmen’s story to life

Watch and enjoy as the story of the gypsy cigarette maker who was born in the heart of Seville unfolds in a uniquely Spanish way. For some, Carmen is seen as the paradigm of a ‘femme fatale’ and, for others, a liberator, breaking down barriers as she strives for freedom.

The entire production lasts around 2.5 hours, and each showing is at a different location as follows:

Sunday 28 July: Hotel Denia Marriott La Sella Golf Resort & Spa

S/N Alqueria Deferrando 03749 Jesus Pobre

9.30pm till 11.45pm

Monday 29 July: Teatro Salesianos el Campello

10 Carrer Bernat Metge 03560 El Campello

9pm till 11.30pm

Tickets for each performance cost 35 euros and they can both be reserved by calling 633 559 004. Alternatively, they can be purchased direct from Eventbrite.