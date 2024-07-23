By Donna Williams •
Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 18:21
Bizet’s Carmen told through opera and flamenco
Credit: Shutterstock: Igor Bulgarin
Festival las Minas presents the timeless myth of passion that is Bizet’s Carmen on Sunday July 28 and Monday July 29
Opera and flamenco fuse together perfectly as the performance alternates between the famous arias of the opera and the dramatic dance steps of flamenco. It is performed by the Compañía Flamenca Antonio Muñoz and Compañía Opera de Madrid.
Watch and enjoy as the story of the gypsy cigarette maker who was born in the heart of Seville unfolds in a uniquely Spanish way. For some, Carmen is seen as the paradigm of a ‘femme fatale’ and, for others, a liberator, breaking down barriers as she strives for freedom.
The entire production lasts around 2.5 hours, and each showing is at a different location as follows:
Sunday 28 July: Hotel Denia Marriott La Sella Golf Resort & Spa
S/N Alqueria Deferrando 03749 Jesus Pobre
9.30pm till 11.45pm
Monday 29 July: Teatro Salesianos el Campello
10 Carrer Bernat Metge 03560 El Campello
9pm till 11.30pm
Tickets for each performance cost 35 euros and they can both be reserved by calling 633 559 004. Alternatively, they can be purchased direct from Eventbrite.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.