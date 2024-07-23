Fire prevention rules for Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 23 Jul 2024 • 10:56

Prevention of forest fires, Andalusia. Shutterstock

In the wake of this week’s blaze in Nagüeles, Marbella, we ask what we can do to minimise the risk, and what rules are in place to prevent fires in areas of nature.

Andalusia, due to its climate and natural characteristics, has a high risk of forest fires, especially during the summer months. Therefore, any carelessness can lead to catastrophe.

High temperatures, wind and a lack of rain, typical of summer and which are becoming increasingly worse, have been compounding the problem. As Ana Mata, mayor of Mijas stated in a presentation of the council’s forest fire prevention campaign, ‘A mere spark could ruin an entire summer. This requires measures to reduce the risk of forest fires, especially when using barbecues or driving through forest land, or close to it’.

Many forested areas of Andalusia have roads and paths on which, while it is often frowned upon, it is possible to travel through by car. However, between June 1 and October 15, under Spanish law, all motor vehicles are strictly prohibited, including motorbikes and quads. Exceptions are only granted in specific cases.

Flicking of cigarette butts

One notable cause of forest fires in Spain has been the flicking of cigarette butts. In fact, poorly extinguished cigarettes have been responsible for the burning of more than 40,000 hectares of forestland in the last 20 years. Throwing a cigarette end out of the car window anywhere in the country could very well incur a €500 fine plus the loss of 6 points off a driving licence. If the offending cigarette end provokes a fire, it could lead to a prison sentence. Under article 39 of the Spanish Fire Prevention Act, smoking in forested areas is strictly forbidden at all times.

Discarded glass remains and bottles, or leaving aerosols in the natural environment are not only some of the ‘uncivil’ or ‘accidental’ behaviours that can often lead to fires. According to data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition, 80% of fires that occur in Spain, either directly or indirectly, have their origins in human activity, with more than 3% of forest fires being put down to cigarette butts.

Barbecues on the beach

The use of any flame, in wooded areas, such as bonfires, barbecues, agricultural and forest burning, etc. is most definitely banned. Most beaches also prohibit the use of bonfires and barbecues all year round, with some exceptions, such as for the San Juan festivities in June. Fuengirola’s Ejido beach, for example, has facilities for having a barbecue in its characteristic espeto boats, but permission must be sought from the council beforehand at a cost of €5.