Gastroworld festival Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 9:47

Trying out the craft beers. Credit Birra&Arte, facebook

Artisanal craft beers, international food stalls and plenty of live music are the order of the day at Gastroworld Festival in Marbella.

The festival running from Thursday July 25 to Sunday 28 at El Rosario in Marbella and organised by Birra & Arte in conjunction with Marbella Council, will feature food stalls offering freshly prepared street food from arrepas and empanadas to artisanal German hot dogs and vegan burgers. There will be craft beers from Spain and around the world at a variety of stalls, and lots of loud music.

Lots of loud live music

The festivities start on the Thursday with one for the children when popular singing ensemble Cantajuegos takes to the stage at 8pm, followed by the grown-ups’ music from BANDido at 10pm. Friday night sees Eliza Handley encouraging everyone to dance followed by Rock Paradise at 10. Local lads Money Makers hit the stage on Saturday and everything finishes with a bang on the Sunday night with The Killer Rockets.

On the Facebook page of Birra&Arte, if you ‘like’ their page, make a mention of the festival to another Facebook friend, and share the ad from their wall on your timeline, you’ll automatically be entered into a raffle to win beers and German sausages.