Giant lucky frog lands in Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 23 Jul 2024 • 6:59

A 3-metre high green frog to pat for luck. Credit: 3Dzings

A three-meter-tall green frog known as ‘La Rana de la Suerte’ now greets passengers as they enter arrivals at Malaga Airport.

Using 3D printing technology, the quirky billboard hopes to provide good fortune to visitors arriving in the city. The ‘lucky frog’ asks travellers to pet for good luck because of its shining eyes and vibrant green skin. Before departing the airport, stroking the frog supposedly ‘guarantees a journey full of happy moments and unforgettable experiences.’

Spread happiness and positivity

In an effort to spread happiness and positivity among travellers, the Gran Madrid Casino Group partnered with Casino Torrequebrada in Benalmádena, its Malaga subsidiary, to offer its quirky and entertaining mascot. Travellers at the airport have already embraced the offbeat exhibit, posting pictures of the fortunate frog on social media and causing it to become viral.

It was no coincidence that the frog was selected as Gran Madrid’s lucky mascot. The frog is identified by the ancient Feng Sui concept, which controls Gran Madrid’s spaces, as a safeguard against life’s unfortunate events. It also attracts and shields prosperity and represents the movement of money.