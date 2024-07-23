Greenpeace: Andalusia unable to quit its bad habits

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 23 Jul 2024 • 14:38

Greenpeace claims natural sea defences are being destroyed by overdevelopment. Credit: Eikipedia.

Greenpeace highlighted the threat to Costa del Sol’s coastline due to excessive tourism this week.

The international pressure group was in Seville to present its latest report ‘Crisis at all Costas 2024’, an analysis of what they call the ‘touristification’ of Spain’s coasts, as well as those threats yet to be felt.

Receding coastline 45 metres inland

They highlighted that there would be serious setbacks on the coasts of Almeria, Malaga, Huelva and Cadiz, the latter being the worst affected by rising seas. They estimate that sea levels could rise 45 centimetres by 2090, causing a receding of the coastline of 45 metres inland.

Greenpeace all warned that all coastlines were likely to be affected and that Andalusia would be no exception. They went to claim that excessive urbanisation, infrastructure pollution, the continuous development of water barriers such as breakwaters, promenades and harbours, would also have their effect as much as the rechannelling of natural water flow and rivers. ‘All these actions have caused imbalances that end up in the retreat of natural beaches, and with them the natural defences of the coastline, adding up to a significant risk to the populations living along the coast.’

These ‘bad practices’ as they called them should be curbed, especially keeping in mind climate change, rising sea levels, extreme weather events, rising sea temperatures, and the loss of dissolved oxygen in the sea, which in turn increases the threats.

‘Andalusia unable to quit its bad habits’

According to Greenpeace, Andalusia seems unable to quit its bad habits, mentioning construction of a restaurant in the Trafalgar lighthouse in Cadiz, plans to massively extend Tarifa’s housing projects across areas of natural beauty, and plans in Marbella to build the 5-star W Hotel complex, and the 7 Revueltas Resort on land prone to flooding. By equal measure the environmental group criticised the regional Malaga government on the issue of the Malaga Golf coast and Guardalmar for inaction on the aggressive eroding of their coastline.

The international NGO demanded immediate political action to deal with the impending destruction of the coastline in accordance with scientific studies and to cease with the impoverishment of the quality of waters caused by mass tourism.