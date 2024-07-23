Guitar playing Juan Saez at La Experiencia

By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 16:14

Enjoy a delicious Spanish wine at La Experiencia Credit: FB La Experienca

La Experiencia Café and Wine Bar welcome back the very popular Juan Saez this Friday July 26 from 8.30pm.

Juan will be on hand with his guitar, singing songs with both an international and Spanish flavour. Expect to hear well-known songs from bands from the 1970s, such as the Eagles, as well as more modern artists, including Ed Sheeran, mixed in with some beautiful Spanish ballads.

Juan Saez goes perfectly with a glass of sangria!

While listening to Juan, why not enjoy one of La Experiencia’s excellent Spanish wines, a glass of sangria, one of their specialty coffees, or fresh leaf teas? All of these can be washed down with an accompanying snack.

Alternatively, they also have a wide selection of cocktails to choose from, perfect for getting into that ‘summer vibe’

La Experiencia Café and Wine Bar is located on Calle del Calle del Dr. Calatayud, 26, 03724 Moraira

There is no need to book, simply show up and take a seat!