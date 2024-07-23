By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 14:21

Hands across the sand: Albufereta’s call for coastal conservation. Image: SOS Albufereta / Facebook.

On July 20, under intense heat and blazing sun, about 150 people formed a large human chain in Albufereta to once again demand the protection of the Alicante coastline.

The demonstration called for European funding to restore the coves of the Serra Grossa, which have suffered significant deterioration in recent years, threatening their existence.

Participants, including adults and children, gathered at one of the small coves of the Serra Grossa, holding hands, applauding, and singing, capturing the attention of onlookers.

Positive Reception

Despite the positive reception, the event’s duration was limited due to the extreme heat.

SOS Albufereta is also pushing for a new Coastal Law to genuinely protect the coastline.

The demand for coastal protection arises from the regression observed on the coast.

Coastal Dynamics

Experts in coastal dynamics attribute this to the construction of dams on rivers and ports.

Spain has built over 1,200 large dams for agriculture, human consumption, and energy generation, retaining 97 per cent of the sand, stones, and organic matter, about 7,000 million cubic metres, that rivers previously transported to the sea, nourishing deltas and beaches.

These retained aggregates also reduce reservoir storage capacity, exacerbating the issue.