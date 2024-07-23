By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 9:10

La Nucia could be a World Cup 2030 sub-venue Credit: Shutterstock:Fifg

While most of us are focused on the next World Cup, which will take place in 2026, La Nucia is more interested in what will happen when Spain, Portugal, and Morocco are the hosts in 2030, a year that could potentially transform the region.

The Ciudad Deportivo Camilo Cano of La Nucia is still in the running to be chosen as one of the sub-venues. If successful, it will bring a welcome influx of cash to this sports-dedicated town.

La Nucia competing with Benidorm and Elche for World Cup 2030

So far, Alicante and Elda have been ruled out, with the hopes of the Alicante Province now residing with Benidorm, Elche, and, of course, La Nucia. While Benidorm and La Nucia already have the facilities in place, Elche is still considered of interest on account of the work that will soon be starting on the privately owned future Sports City of Elche.

With the possibility of smaller towns like La Nucia being represented in this World Cup, it is clear that the intention is for the event to have a far-reaching and significant impact on as many areas as possible. Indeed, between venue and sub-venues, all the autonomous communities of Spain will be represented, which is great news for the country as a whole.

For La Nucia, it is now a waiting game to see if they make the final cut.