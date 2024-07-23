By Donna Williams •
Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 9:10
La Nucia could be a World Cup 2030 sub-venue
Credit: Shutterstock:Fifg
While most of us are focused on the next World Cup, which will take place in 2026, La Nucia is more interested in what will happen when Spain, Portugal, and Morocco are the hosts in 2030, a year that could potentially transform the region.
The Ciudad Deportivo Camilo Cano of La Nucia is still in the running to be chosen as one of the sub-venues. If successful, it will bring a welcome influx of cash to this sports-dedicated town.
So far, Alicante and Elda have been ruled out, with the hopes of the Alicante Province now residing with Benidorm, Elche, and, of course, La Nucia. While Benidorm and La Nucia already have the facilities in place, Elche is still considered of interest on account of the work that will soon be starting on the privately owned future Sports City of Elche.
With the possibility of smaller towns like La Nucia being represented in this World Cup, it is clear that the intention is for the event to have a far-reaching and significant impact on as many areas as possible. Indeed, between venue and sub-venues, all the autonomous communities of Spain will be represented, which is great news for the country as a whole.
For La Nucia, it is now a waiting game to see if they make the final cut.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.