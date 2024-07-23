La Villajoyosa Art and Street Programme

By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 14:06

The finale of the event will be a mesmerising fire and dance show Credit: La Villajoyosa Town Hall

La Villajoyosa is demonstrating its dedication to cultural enrichment by launching the 18th edition of Art and Street at the start of August.

The programme will span the first five days of August and will be hosted across various outdoor stages with free admission.

The opening event commences at 8.15pm and will feature a contemporary dance show by the renowned company Aracaladanza, presenting ‘A peu de carrer’ at the Barbera Estate. This show promises to seamlessly blend the poetry of dance with humour and fantasy in a truly unique way.

Following this, on August 2 also at 8.15pm, the Llar circus will present an exhibition of architecture and performing arts. The company Federico Menini will perform at the Arsenal, combining humour with a captivating juggling show.

Art and Street programme finishes with mesmerising dance show

On August 3, starting at 8:30pm, the audience will be treated to ‘Herencia’, a captivating street theatre and clown performance by La Industrial Teatrera at the La Barbera estate.

On August 4, from 8.15pm, the company Dos en Vilo will present ‘Faüla’, a multidisciplinary show that explores the different stages that women experience in life, marked by educational and personal experiences.

Finally, commencing at 9.30pm the programme will conclude with the mesmerising fire and dance show ‘Olea’, which delves into the symbolism of the olive tree in Mediterranean culture throughout history, representing resistance and strength. This performance by the company Visitants will take place in the auditorium of the Teatre Auditori.