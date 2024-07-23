By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jul 2024 • 19:24

The disembarkation is a true spectacle Credit: Shutterstock: Felipe Thomas 2

The vibrant town of La Villajoyosa bursts into life on July 26, offering an enchanting display of sights and sounds as it plays host to the extraordinary celebration of the Moors and Christians.

Over the next eight days, the town will step back in time to commemorate the historic events of 1538.

The festivities will be a sensory delight, featuring gastronomic competitions, lively open-air dances, dazzling fireworks, and captivating music. However, the true highlight is the re-enactment of the disembarkation, which will take place in the early hours of Sunday July 28.

La Villajoyosa Moors and Christians epic sea battle

Early risers who make their way to the beach by 5am will be treated to an incredible re-enactment, celebrating the landing in a unique and breathtaking manner. Christians adorned in full regalia will prepare the defence artillery on the shore as more than 30 Muslim boats materialise on the horizon.

The action unfolds in dramatic fashion with both armies engaging in a gripping battle on land until they reach the foot of the castle. Ultimately, victory falls to the Moors, and the Christians are compelled to retreat. Nevertheless, the Christian troops regroup in the afternoon, determined to reclaim the fortress.

After failing to persuade the Moors to surrender, a second, more monumental battle ensues, ultimately resulting in their defeat. The re-enactment concludes with a symbolic retreat of the Moors to the sea, marking the end of a truly thrilling spectacle.